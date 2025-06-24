Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

