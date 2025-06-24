PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

