Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

TDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.43.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $491.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.65. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $380.63 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.