Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3508 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1,152.8% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

