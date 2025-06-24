Symmetry Partners LLC Has $120.67 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,764 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $120,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

