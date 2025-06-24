Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after acquiring an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,359,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

