Win Advisors Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

