SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

