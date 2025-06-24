Family Legacy Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.