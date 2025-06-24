Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

