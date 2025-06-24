Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 198,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

