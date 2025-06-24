Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

