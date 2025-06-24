Helen Stephens Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

