Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $72.92 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,115,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.