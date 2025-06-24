Berry Wealth Group LP Sells 3,759 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berry Wealth Group LP cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.