Symmetry Partners LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 18.9%

BATS EFV opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.