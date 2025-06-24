GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

