Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.