Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 6,879 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

