TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HURA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

