TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HURA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences
TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance
TuHURA Biosciences stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).
TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
Further Reading
