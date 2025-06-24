Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 19,490,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 9,203,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.26.

About Goldstone Resources

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

Featured Articles

