GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after acquiring an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after acquiring an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $664.08 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

