iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

