Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

