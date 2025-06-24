Contrasting Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eisai and FIH Mobile”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 FIH Mobile $6.45 billion 0.72 -$120.68 million N/A N/A

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than FIH Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FIH Mobile pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Eisai beats FIH Mobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. FIH Mobile Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

