Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.79.

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,471.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,351.13.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

