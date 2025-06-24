Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

