Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $271.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.