Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

