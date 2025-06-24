Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.