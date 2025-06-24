Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,342 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AVDE opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

