Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $577.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.