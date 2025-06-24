Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

