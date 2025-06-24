Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.