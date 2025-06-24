Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

