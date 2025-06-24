EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.0% during the first quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

