Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

