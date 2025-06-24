Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 10,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

