iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.