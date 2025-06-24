Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

