17,584 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

