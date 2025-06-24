iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,800,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

