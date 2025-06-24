Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 69 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $223.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

