Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,985.68 ($26.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,961.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,791.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. Telecom Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,580 ($21.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($28.43).

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Telecom Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.20) target price on the stock.

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.