Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.