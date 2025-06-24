Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 0.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

