Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 43.7% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.99% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

