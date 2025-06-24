T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

