Invesco LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $181,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

