GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 1.0% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

